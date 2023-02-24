Town council raise Ukrainian flag over Banbury in recognition of war anniversary
Recognising the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Banbury Town Council has raised the Ukrainian flag above the town hall.
By Jack Ingham
The council will also illuminate the town hall in Ukrainian colours in the evening.
Cllr. Kieron Mallon said: "This is a significant event that is being recognised around the world, and Banbury is proud to show its support for Ukraine."
"We flew the flag and illuminated the town hall when the war started and it is fitting that we do so again at this time."