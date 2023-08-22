Town council invites Banbury residents to have their say at drop-in session
Residents will have the opportunity to meet town councillors face-to-face and discuss local issues affecting them from 10am to midday on Saturday, September 2.
Cllrs Martin Phillips and Sian Tohill-Martin will be on hand to answer questions, listen to opinions, and give advice on issues related to Banbury for the return of the monthly drop-in sessions.
The drop-in session is part of a series that takes place every first Saturday of the month except in January and August, and the councillors are chosen to meet the public on a rota basis.
Banbury Town Council deals with issues relating to parks, play areas, open spaces, cemeteries, sports grounds, allotments, bus shelters, annual events, civic events, crime prevention initiatives, the town hall, and dog litter bins. Other issues or concerns should be taken to Cherwell District Council or Oxford County Council.