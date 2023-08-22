Town council invites Banbury residents to have their say at drop-in session

Banbury Town Council has invited local residents to have their say on local issues at a drop-in session held in the town hall.

Residents will have the opportunity to meet town councillors face-to-face and discuss local issues affecting them from 10am to midday on Saturday, September 2.

Cllrs Martin Phillips and Sian Tohill-Martin will be on hand to answer questions, listen to opinions, and give advice on issues related to Banbury for the return of the monthly drop-in sessions.

The drop-in session is part of a series that takes place every first Saturday of the month except in January and August, and the councillors are chosen to meet the public on a rota basis.