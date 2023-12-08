Town centre pub to take Banbury partygoers back to the prohibition era this New Year's Eve

A Banbury town centre pub will be taking partygoers back to the United States prohibition of the 1920s this New Year's Eve with a secret speakeasy party.

The Banbury Cross Inn’s party will feature casino tables, performers, Charleston dance lessons, and hotdogs.

Attendees are invited to dress up in glamorous outfits and see in the new year at the Butchers Row venue.

A spokesperson for the pub said: “Not only did the fashion and times mean a newfound freedom for women, it was also the first time that people of different races, ethnicities, and genders could freely and safely mingle.

“So, dress up for the era and join us for a night of fabulous entertainment, a bit of moonshine, and a lot of fun at our secret speakeasy!”

Tickets for the event are £25 per person and are available now from the bar in the pub.