Tour of Britain returning to south Warwickshire with Burton Dassett Country Park finale

Burton Dassett Country Park will welcome the OVO Energy Tour of Britain for the second year running with the south Warwickshire hills hosting a stage finale.

The world's best cyclists will be coming to Warwickshire for the seventh and penultimate stage of Britain's biggest professional cycle race on Friday, September 13.

Flashback to the crowds gathered to see riders at last years OVO Energy Tour of'Britain at Burton Dassett Country Park. Photo: OVO Energy Tour of Britain

The stage starts in Warwick and goes around the county before reaching Banburyshire - riders will tackle Sunrising Hill before doing three laps around Burton Dassett and Farnborough.

More than 100,000 spectators spilled out onto streets across the county last year to watch Geraint Thomas, Chris Froome and other top cyclists in Warwickshire’s debut as stage host.

Warwickshire County Council leader Izzi Seccombe said: “The region has experienced a rise in its cycling reputation over the last few years, and we are thrilled to announce that the OVO Energy Tour of Britain will be returning to Warwickshire this year.

“We are hoping for our biggest attendance yet after thousands flocked to watch the race pass through the county last year.

A map of stage seven of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain

“We’d like to thank all of our partners for helping to bring back the event which gives the local economy a real boost with the surge in visitors to the county.”

Upon leaving Warwick the world’s top riders will pass through the University of Warwick, Kenilworth, Meriden (home to the National Cyclists’ Memorial), Atherstone, Bedworth and Wellesbourne.

Riders will climb Sunrising Hill near Edge Hill before beginning the first of two full loops of a clockwise 12km finishing circuit, giving fans three chances to see the action on the 1.7km, 4.9 per cent average climb.

The finale is similar to that of the OVO Energy Women's Tour stage next month.

Last year’s Warwickshire stage went from Atherstone to Royal Leamington Spa, ending in victory for Andre Greipel in a bunch sprint in the town centre.

The route took the race over the Burton Dassett climb during the stage, with Briton Matt Holmes of the Madison Genesis team the first rider to crest the summit.

OVO Energy Tour of Britain Race Director Mick Bennett said: “This year will be another special year for Warwickshire with today’s announcement of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain returning, adding to that of June’s OVO Energy Women’s Tour stage.

“The support we receive from the public in Warwickshire is incredible so it is great that we can deliver them two days of world class cycling this summer.

"We are sure that the triple of ascent of Burton Dassett will be one of the highlights of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain in September.”

For more information visit www.tourofbritain.co.uk