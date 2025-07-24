Tour of Britain cycle race to hit the hills of popular beauty spot near Banbury this year

The famous Tour of Britain cycle race will pass through a popular beauty spot near Banbury this year.

This year, some of the world’s top cyclists will be taking on the hills of the scenic Burton Dassett Hills Country Park.

The riders will race around Warwickshire for the fourth stage of the six-stage race on Friday, September 5.

Starting in Atherstone, the riders will pass through all five boroughs of the county before tackling a 700-metre climb to finish at Burton Dassett.

It will be the third time the tour has visited Warwickshire; the most recent time, Dutch superstar Mathieu van der Poel clinched victory on the hills at Burton Dassett.

Cllr George Finch, leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “This is a fantastic boost for Warwickshire, and I am particularly delighted to see the breadth of the county that will be encapsulated within the tour.

“From north to south, towns to countryside, this event will shine a light on what an incredible place Warwickshire is to live and visit onto an international stage.

“We're thrilled to have been given the opportunity to host such an exciting and esteemed event, and I hope the people of Warwickshire will take to the streets and the hills, as they always have, to give the Tour the support it deserves.”

Volunteering positions are available for cycling fans wanting to get involved with the race and a little closer to the action.

For more information about the race or to apply to volunteer, visit:https://www.britishcycling.org.uk/article/20250225-Volunteer-at-one-of-our-major-events-0