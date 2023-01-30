Tour of Banbury development sites is planned for business people ahead of growth plan for next 17 years

Neil Wild, property consultant and Chairman of the Banbury Chamber of Commerce

The Banbury and District Chamber of Commerce has issued an invitation to local business people to join chairman Neil Wild on a minibus tour of these key sites across Banbury in preparation for the next phase of change. It takes place on Tuesday, February 21 from 9:15am - 12:30pm.

A Chamber spokesman said: “The Chamber cares about Banbury town and how its growth will impact local businesses and the community. The council is launching the draft Development Plan covering the period to 2040 which will set out the basis on which future planning decisions are made.”

The content of the plan is being determined now with an opportunity for representation before it becomes an adopted document.

The minibus tour will allow business owners to view key sites in the development plan and ask questions of Mr Wild, of Wild Property Consultancy. The tour is to help those within the business community understand the next phase of change in Cherwell.

The event is open to all local businesses with free places for Banbury Chamber members and a nominal £25 fee for non-members.

Mr Wild said: “Banbury will continue to grow. I am keen to ensure this growth is sustainable with the right infrastructure in place to facilitate a strong and vibrant community benefiting all who live and work here.

"As a Chamber of Commerce, we are keen for local businesses to understand the proposals and have the opportunity during this consultation period to be able to set out their own responses.”

The minibus will leave Bloxham Mill at 9.30am and return at 12:30pm with a refreshment stop along the route at 11am.

Tickets for this event can be obtained from https://banburychamberofcommerce.zohosites.eu/bcoc-tour-of-banbury-development-sites

The Cherwell Local Plan 2040 will set out the vision, objectives, and strategy for development up to 2040. It is currently in draft form and people will be invited to have their say during a consultation between Friday February 3 - March 17 (provisional dates).

Bicester will continue to be the main location for development with the council reaffirming its commitment to deliver a sustainable Garden Town.

Banbury will see some continued growth albeit at a reduced rate compared to the 2015 Plan.

Councillor Colin Clarke, Portfolio Holder for Planning, said: “The Local Plan is a key strategic document that sets our vision for how new homes, places of employment and supporting infrastructure will be developed in the coming years.

“There will be a need to bring forward some further housing as the district grows but we already have sites in our pipeline and it is important that any additional supply is only for the right homes in the right places. That means making sure housing is supported by the right infrastructure and that the defining rural character of our north Oxfordshire villages is protected.