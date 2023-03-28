A Tory town councillor for Banbury’s Calthorpe South ward, Alana Powell – now Stockdale - has resigned with immediate effect.

Mrs Stockdale is the full-time Conservative agent for the Banbury constituency. She was elected to Banbury Town Council as one of two town councillors for Calthorpe South in May 2021.

Her resignation has triggered a bi-election in the ward of Calthorpe South, which will be a contested election undertaken in conjunction with the district elections in May.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mrs Stockdale has lived in Banbury since 2016. She is principal coordinator of election campaigns at all tiers of Government in north Oxfordshire. She is responsible for the North Oxfordshire Conservative Association’s communications and media engagement and delivered the campaign for Victoria Prentis’ re-election in 2019.

A by-election has been triggered by the resignation of Cllr Alana Stockdale, formerly Powell

She was a constituency assistant at the House of Commons from June - October, 2015.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nomination of candidates to replace her will invited between March 28 – April 4 and published by Cherwell District Council on April 4-5.