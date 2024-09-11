Top professional jockey visits specialist school near Chipping Norton with ex-racehorse for National Racehorse Week

Top professional jockey Lilly Pinchin visited a specialist school near Chipping Norton with her horse yesterday (Tuesday, September 10) as part of National Racehorse Week.

Lilly, who grew up the local area, paid a visit to Park School in Southcombe with ex-racehorse Joey and pony Bella to teach the students about racehorses.

The jockey, who began her career with the North Cotswold Hunt branch of the Pony Club, also enlightened the students about her life as a professional jockey.

Lilly said: “It was lovely taking Joey and his companion pony Bella to meet the children. Joey has never done anything like this before, but he was so calm and really enjoyed the fuss, so it is something I would love to do more.

Professional jockey Lilly Pinchin alongside her ex-racehorse Joey and pony Bella.

“I was asked some great questions, and everyone got really involved, trying on my riding gear and giving the horses some treats and a brush.

"It was even more amazing to see those who had never met a horse up close before interacting with Joey and Bella, which is why National Racehorse Week is such an amazing incentive for the general public to get this experience too.”

National Racehorse Week runs from Saturday, September 7 until Sunday, 15 and has been designed as a way of introducing people of all ages and backgrounds to horseracing.

The visit to Park School was one of ten held across the country, alongside visits to hospitals, youth clubs and charity organisations.

Park School is a specialist school for students aged between 7 and 18, who have a range of social, emotional and mental health needs.

For more information about National Racehorse Week, visit: https://nationalracehorseweek.uk/