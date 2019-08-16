Top of the shop 170 for Hooky brewery

Hook Norton Brewery is celebrating 170 years of beer and brewing with a host of special events throughout September.

The open events will give people the opportunity to get a unique insight into brewing the Hooky way and sample their range of award winning and special one off anniversary ales.

Hook Norton Brewery managing director James Clarke said: “Reaching 170 years of continuous trading is something we are very proud of. From the humble beginnings, when my great great grandfather set up as a maltster in Hook Norton, to now, the largest independent brewer in Oxfordshire and the finest Victorian Brewery still in daily use.

"From brewing just two beers, to a range well into double figures. From original recipes, to cutting edge brews, we feel this is something to celebrate, but not just as a company, but with the wider Hooky family.

James added: "We have a series of events in September, where hopefully as many of our friends and customers can help us mark this milestone. It’s going to be fun, we are going to enjoy a beer or two, and we hope you can join us at one or more of our many events.”

The celebrations kick off on Wednesday, September 11 with an Open Tap Tasting Evening at the Brewery between 6pm and 10pm. Held in the brewery attendees can enjoy free samples of beer and watch the brewers do a special evening brew.

The following day, Thursday, September 12 Hooky Brewery goes on Tour and will be dropping into local pubs giving out samples of their limited edition 170 and 170 Gold beer.

It will be no holds barred on Saturday, September 14 as the brewery hosts its 'Party Like It's 1849' event from 6pm onwards. There will be live music from Dickie White and his Jazz All Stars and party covers band G&T.

There will also be street food, abeer tent, the illuminated brewery and the Cotswold Distillery Gin Bar. Tickets cost £5 and are available from the brewery shop, online or on the gate.

Finally on Sunday, September 15 the brewery hosts a free to enter Sunday Fun Day between 12 noon and 5pm

The afternoon will be a celebration of the Hook Norton Brewery and village and will feature an open brewery, village stalls, a beer tent, the Hook Norton Brass Band, a selection of steam engines and vintage vehicles, a fire engine and first responders display, bounce aerobics, a dog show, owls, shire horses, a bouncy castle, face painting and much more.

The brewery has also produced two limited edition anniversary bottled beers, 170 and 170 Gold, available from the brewery shop and online.