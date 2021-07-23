Top comedian Jack Dee to perform in Banbury

Jack Dee (c) Jay Brooks. Photo supplied by The Mill Arts Centre Banbury

Jack Dee will be performing at The Mill Arts Centre in a special warm-up show for his tour, with tickets going on sale at 10am on Saturday July 24.

The show takes place on Thursday August 5, starting at 8pm. Tickets are £19 and can be booked via The Mill's website www.themillartscentre.co.uk/shows/jack-dee/.