Top comedian Jack Dee to perform in Banbury
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 12:25 pm
Updated
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 12:26 pm
Jack Dee will be performing at The Mill Arts Centre in a special warm-up show for his tour, with tickets going on sale at 10am on Saturday July 24.
The show takes place on Thursday August 5, starting at 8pm. Tickets are £19 and can be booked via The Mill's website www.themillartscentre.co.uk/shows/jack-dee/.
“In these difficult and uncertain times people need hope – a ray of sunshine to brighten their day. And that’s very much where I come in,” says Jack.