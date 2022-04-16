Tooley’s Launch egg-stra special Easter boat trips on the Oxford Canal in Banbury - book your ride for tomorrow (Sunday)

Four Easter boat trips will depart from Tooley’s Boatyard, next to Lock 29, tomorrow (Easter Sunday), leaving at 11am, 12:30pm, 12pm and 3.30pm.

Tickets cost just £10 per adult and £5 per child and with space for only 12 passengers aboard each trip, pre-booking is recommended to avoid disappointment.

Onboard, families can enjoy a 40-minute tour of the glorious Oxford Canal while children have the chance to win lots of Easter treats in the Tooley’s Easter Challenge.

The Dancing Duck is a 39ft day boat, purpose-built and launched at Tooley’s in 2007 to allow residents, tourists, and boaters alike the opportunity to explore Banbury by waterway.

John Madden, Chair of Tooley’s Boatyard Trust, said: “Spring is such a wonderful time to experience the canal and explore the lovely surroundings. There is always plenty of wildlife to see, and colourful narrowboats, some with quaint names."

“We’ve got a great Easter challenge to keep little ones entertained, and of course, some tasty Easter treats.”

Following the Easter boat trips, Tooley’s standard summer boat tours will commence from Saturday, May 7, departing every Saturday until October.

As well as canal tours, Tooley’s offers visitors much more through its rich history, being home to one of the oldest working dry docks on the Inland Waterways and is listed as a nationally important, ancient monument by Historic England.

Forming part of the original Boatyard, the dry dock has remained in continuous service since it was built to maintain local boats in 1778. Alongside the dry dock sits the original blacksmith’s forge and carpenter’s workshop, both of which are still in full operation today.

Visitors will be made very welcome to come along and look around the Boatyard at any time during opening hours between Tuesday and Saturday from 10am – 1pm, with interesting ‘Working Museum’ guided tours taking place on Saturdays.