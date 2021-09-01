Tooley’s Boatyard launches ‘Kids on the Canal’ event in Banbury town centre

Visitors can climb aboard Tooley’s very own 39 foot purpose-built day boat the Dancing Duck to enjoy a 40-minute trip with Muddy Waters children’s author, Dan Clacher, this Saturday September 4. (Image from Tooley's Boatyard website)

Visitors can climb aboard Tooley’s very own 39 foot purpose-built day boat the Dancing Duck to enjoy a 40-minute trip with Muddy Waters children’s author, Dan Clacher. Just two trips are available with room for 12 passengers, departing at 11:30am and then at 1pm.

Set on the waterways of the UK and beyond, the award-winning children’s books feature Muddy (a narrowboat) and his friends, including Jolly Boatman, Hamish and Dizzy Spells, as they face challenges together and watch out for the fiendish pirate boat Ol’ One Eye.

The books will be available from Tooley’s shop at a special price of £2.99 each. Every child passenger will have the chance to meet the author, Dan Clacher, to discover the inspiration behind Muddy Waters, ask questions and get a story book personally signed.

Muddy Waters children’s author, Dan Clacher, will make an a special appearance at Tooley's Boatyard this Saturday September 4. (Image from Tooley's Boatyard)

Fun, vibrant and colourful, these wonderful tales capture the imagination of children and adults alike through rich language and beautiful illustration.

"Join me at Tooley’s and find out how this truly unique and special yard in the heart of Banbury inspired me to write the Muddy Waters children’s book series."

The exclusive ‘Kids on the Canal’ event is being organised by Tooley’s Boatyard Trust, a charitable organisation run by a group of local waterways enthusiasts, who are passionate about sharing the dry dock's rich history with fellow boaters and the wider community.

John Madden, chair of Tooley’s Boatyard Trust, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Dan to Banbury. The pandemic has meant a shorter 2021 season, but this event will be a bit special, and we’re sure it will capture the imagination of children and adults alike. The regular Saturday boat trips have proved so popular that we hope to extend the season through to October.”

Situated canalside in the heart of Banbury town centre, halfway between the new retail space Lock 29 and the actual lock no. 29; Tooley's is home to one of the oldest working dry docks in England and is listed as a nationally important, ancient monument by Historic England.

Following the summer boat tours, the trust is working towards unveiling new visitor attractions in 2022. Revamped exhibitions and new events will create a fantastic customer experience full of rich local history and exciting activities, with something for visitors of all ages.