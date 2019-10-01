Tooleys announce open weekend

There may be no Canal Day this year but Tooleys Boatyard will host three days of events this coming weekend.

On Friday October 4 theatre group Acts of Abandon will perform a double bill performed by storytellers Heather Wastie and Kate Saffin; The Much and Shovel Brigade followed by ‘The Mary Rose, a boat of ill repute.’

Tooley's dry dock turns into an entertainment venue for plays and music

Entry is pay what you can on the door and the show starts at 7.30pm.

On Saturday, October 5 and Sunday, October 6 the yard will be open to the public between 10.30am and 4.30pm.

There featuring tours of the historic dry dock including the hundreds year old forge and the fascinating belt room plus, music, blacksmith demos, boat trips and refreshments.