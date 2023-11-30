‘Tis the season to be together – Banbury care homes open their doors for a merry good time

Snow is falling, children are playing – and two care homes in Banbury are opening their doors to help combat loneliness in the community this festive season.

Care UK’s Seccombe Court, on Gardner Way, is helping older members of the community to get into the festive spirit by inviting local people to join residents and team members for a festive knit and natter on Tuesday 5th December, from 2.30pm-4.30pm and a marzipan workshop on Tuesday 19th December, from 2.30pm-4.30pm.

Down the road at Highmarket House, on North Bar Place, the team are inviting the community to their Winter Friendship Group, which will take place every Tuesday until 19th December from 2pm-4pm.

Studies have shown that almost 1.5 million older people feel lonelier at Christmas than any other time of year*. To help tackle loneliness, Care UK has launched its Care to Share initiative, designed to support older people through the festive season.

More than 100 Care UK homes nationwide will be taking part to give older members of the community a safe and sociable space where they can enjoy some festive fun and good company – whether it’s singing along to Christmas carols or watching a Christmas movie with a mince pie.

At Seccombe Court, the team are putting a special festive spin on their popular knit and natter group, providing a wonderful opportunity for members of the community to meet like-minded individuals while indulging in a mince pie and mulled wine. Visitors can also get creative in the home’s marzipan workshop the following week where they can try their hand at making Christmas cake decorations.

At Highmarket House, the team have been hard at work spreading Christmas cheer and dressing the home’s cinema in its best festive décor ready to welcome older neighbours to their weekly winter friendship group. The team and residents have hand-picked a selection of favourite festive films which can be enjoyed by everyone while indulging in festive snacks.

Wojciech Kuczkowski, General Manager at Seccombe Court, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our doors this festive season to support those in our local community.

“Our festive events are a wonderful opportunity for older people to meet like-minded individuals and share fond festive memories while enjoying a warming drink and festive snack.”

Francesca Cowley, Home Manager at Highmarket House, added: “We’re thrilled to be taking part in the Care to Share initiative this year and helping to reduce loneliness in our community this Christmas. We’re sure our winter friendship group will prove popular with neighbours and friends, old and new!

“The team and residents here at Highmarket House are looking forward to sharing their Christmas cheer as we open the doors for some festive fun!”

To find out more about Care UK’s Care to Share initiative, please visit: careuk.com/caretoshare

For further information on Seccombe Court or to book your place on the event, please contact Home Admissions Advisor, Steve Dumbrill, on 01295 298795 or email [email protected]

To find out more about Highmarket House or to book your place at the Winter Friendship Group, please contact Home Manager Francesca Cowley on 01295 297596 or email [email protected]

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Highmarket House and Seccombe Court incorporate space for hobby and leisure activities both indoors and out. The layout of both homes has been configured into a series of individual suites, each having a dedicated lounge and dining room to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities.