Tilly's drawing competition offers Banbury children the chance to win jar of sweets

Loyal Sheila's Sweets customer, seven year old Tilly with her chosen drawing sheets.

The free-to-enter competition was created by seven-year-old Tilly, who has been a loyal customer of the shop on Parson’s Street since she was three.

To enter, participants must choose one of the Christmas themed picture sheets chosen by Tilly that are available in the shop to colour in and bring back to be judged before December 24.

On Christmas Eve, Tilly will judge the entries and select the three winning drawings and the winners will be able to fill a jar full of their favourite sweets from inside the shop.

Sheila’s Sweets owner Claire Dempster said: "Tilly has been visiting the shop since it first opened, and when she came in with this idea that she had been planning for a while, I had to support her.