TikTok star Cal the Dragon to make an appearance at Brackley Town's next home game

Football TikTok star Cal the Dragon will make a guest appearance at Brackley Town’s next home game on Tuesday, March 25.

Callum Whitworth, who is better known as Cal the Dragon, achieved online success on TikTok for his backgarden goalkeeping tutorial videos.

The 24-year-old now has a TikTok following of almost two million and has appeared at several celebrity football matches, including KSI’s Sidemen vs the YouTube Allstars in 2022.

On Tuesday, Brackley Town is offering fans the chance to test their own skills against one of the internet’s most famous goalies as Cal visits the town’s St. James' Park ground.

Cal will be stepping into goal to face off against fans for penalty shootouts during halftime of the Saints’ National League North fixture against Kidderminster Harriers.

As well as the halftime penalty shootouts, Cal will be around before and after the match for a meet and greet with fans.

Head of commercial at Brackley Town, Will Grashoff, said: “It was actually quite fortuitous that this opportunity came about.

“Friend of the club and top magician Sam Wilson was at an influencer event with Cal and mentioned how much he enjoyed performing at Brackley Town, and with Cal being a huge football fan, he wanted to come down and see what it’s all about.

“As a club, we’re always looking at ways of increasing our attendances, improving the match day experience and encouraging a new generation of younger fans to come to games.”

The club hopes the appearance of Cal will not only boost crowd attendance for the midweek match-up but also lift the squad as they aim for promotion.

Brackley currently sits in third position with 71 points, while Kidderminster are just below in fourth with 70 points.

Will added: “We felt the opportunity to see such a significant social media star would be hugely exciting for a lot of the younger fans and encourage more supporters to attend a hugely important game against Kidderminster.

“We’re hoping all the extra people attending will really get behind Gav and the team and push them on to a victory, which would be a huge step toward winning the league!”

For more information about Tuesday’s game, including how to apply for a chance to take a penalty against Cal, visit:https://www.brackleytownfc.com/news/news-cal-the-dragon-is-coming-to-brackley-town-2907205.html