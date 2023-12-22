Tickets are now on sale for Wykham Park Academy’s showcase of Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical.

The school's students will be performing an adapted junior version of the full-length musical, featuring music and lyrics by comedian and pianist Tim Minchin.

Taking place at Wykham Park Academy’s theatre, the shows will run at 7pm on Tuesday January 16, Wednesday January 17 and Thursday January 18.

Elise de Lancy Green, head of performing arts, said: “Students have been rehearsing since September and are delighted to share their hard work with the local community. They are proof that, even if you are little, you can do a lot.”

The show has been described as featuring high-energy dance routines and sing-a-long songs that are aimed at both children and adults alike.