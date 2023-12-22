News you can trust since 1838
Tickets on sale for Banbury school's Matilda The Musical showcase

Tickets are now on sale for Wykham Park Academy’s showcase of Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical.
By Jack Ingham
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 15:13 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 15:13 GMT
The school's students will be performing an adapted junior version of the full-length musical, featuring music and lyrics by comedian and pianist Tim Minchin.

Taking place at Wykham Park Academy’s theatre, the shows will run at 7pm on Tuesday January 16, Wednesday January 17 and Thursday January 18.

Elise de Lancy Green, head of performing arts, said: “Students have been rehearsing since September and are delighted to share their hard work with the local community. They are proof that, even if you are little, you can do a lot.”

Tickets are now available for the Wykham Park Academy and Futures Institutes showcase of Matilda the Musical.Tickets are now available for the Wykham Park Academy and Futures Institutes showcase of Matilda the Musical.
The show has been described as featuring high-energy dance routines and sing-a-long songs that are aimed at both children and adults alike.

Tickets are £5 per person and are available to book online. For more information or to buy tickets visit Ticket Source click on www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/banbury/wykham-theatre-at-wykham-park-academy/roald-dahls-matilda-the-musical-jr/e-aavoxr

