Tickets on sale for Banbury school's Matilda The Musical showcase
and live on Freeview channel 276
The school's students will be performing an adapted junior version of the full-length musical, featuring music and lyrics by comedian and pianist Tim Minchin.
Taking place at Wykham Park Academy’s theatre, the shows will run at 7pm on Tuesday January 16, Wednesday January 17 and Thursday January 18.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Elise de Lancy Green, head of performing arts, said: “Students have been rehearsing since September and are delighted to share their hard work with the local community. They are proof that, even if you are little, you can do a lot.”
The show has been described as featuring high-energy dance routines and sing-a-long songs that are aimed at both children and adults alike.
Tickets are £5 per person and are available to book online. For more information or to buy tickets visit Ticket Source click on www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/banbury/wykham-theatre-at-wykham-park-academy/roald-dahls-matilda-the-musical-jr/e-aavoxr