A three-vehicle collision in Chipping Norton left two people injured this morning, Thursday March 17.

The collision occurred when a dark coloured Lexus 450 RX collided with a silver Vauxhall Corsa, which caused this vehicle to collide with a silver VW Tiguan.

The collision happened in New Street, Chipping Norton around 7.15am.

The driver of the Lexus stopped briefly before driving away in the direction of Chipping Norton town centre after failing to exchange details.

Two occupants of other vehicles received treatment from ambulance crew at scene and received minor injuries. They did not require further hospital treatment.

The Lexus driver is described as a white man, aged in his late 20s or early 30s, slim build with short dark hair.

Investigating officer PC Kevin Crick, based at Bicester police station, said: “We are appealing for any dash-cam footage or witnesses who saw the Lexus in the area around this time.

“If you have any information, please get in touch with us. You can call us on 101 or make a report online, quoting reference number 43220116399.