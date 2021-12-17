Three of Oxfordshire's tips, including one near Banbury, will close for periods over two days next week for essential deliveries
Three of Oxfordshire's tips and recycling facilities, including one near Banbury, will be closed for periods over two days to allow essential deliveries to be made.
The tips at Alkerton, Drayton and Stanford in the Vale will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, December 20 and 21 for the delivery of essential new concrete safety barriers.
Oxfordshire County Council is urging people to avoid those sites on these days, if possible. All other sites will be open as normal.
The likely closure times are as follows, although they could potentially change: Monday December 20 - Alkerton: closed from 8am - 10.30am, Drayton: closed for a period of up to 1.5 hours sometime between 11.30am and 12.30pm. Tuesday, December 21 - Drayton: closed from 8am - 10am and Stanford in the Vale: closed for up 1.5 hours, most likely between 10.30am and 11.30am.
These times are a guide and may be impacted by localised traffic. Oxfordshire County Council’s website, Twitter and Facebook pages will provide up to date details and times, including exact times for closures and reopening as soon as they are known, with the 8am closures already confirmed.