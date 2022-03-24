Three fire engines sent to multi-vehicle collision on A361 between Banbury and Chipping Norton

Three fire engines were sent to a multi-vehicle collision on A361 between Banbury and Chipping Norton

A collision between a van and two cars led to the temporary closure of the A361 near the village of Swerford last night, Wednesday March 23.

Thames Valley Police responded to the collision, which led to the closure of the A361 at the junction with B4022 towards the village of Great Tew.

Three fire engines were sent to a multi-vehicle collision on A361 between Banbury and Chipping Norton (photo from Oxfordshire County Council)

Oxfordshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service sent three fire engines from Hook Norton, Chipping Norton, and Banbury fire stations.