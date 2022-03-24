Three fire engines sent to multi-vehicle collision on A361 between Banbury and Chipping Norton
Collision between van and two cars led to the temporary closure of the A361 near the village of Swerford last night, Wednesday March 23.
Three fire engines were sent to a multi-vehicle collision on A361 between Banbury and Chipping Norton
Thames Valley Police responded to the collision, which led to the closure of the A361 at the junction with B4022 towards the village of Great Tew.
Oxfordshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service sent three fire engines from Hook Norton, Chipping Norton, and Banbury fire stations.
South Central Ambulance Service sent an ambulance to scene, but after assessing everyone it was determined there was no treatment required to the people involved in the collision.