Three fire engines sent to multi-vehicle collision on A361 between Banbury and Chipping Norton

Collision between van and two cars led to the temporary closure of the A361 near the village of Swerford last night, Wednesday March 23.

By Matt Elofson
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 11:58 am

Three fire engines were sent to a multi-vehicle collision on A361 between Banbury and Chipping Norton

A collision between a van and two cars led to the temporary closure of the A361 near the village of Swerford last night, Wednesday March 23.

Thames Valley Police responded to the collision, which led to the closure of the A361 at the junction with B4022 towards the village of Great Tew.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Three fire engines were sent to a multi-vehicle collision on A361 between Banbury and Chipping Norton (photo from Oxfordshire County Council)

Oxfordshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service sent three fire engines from Hook Norton, Chipping Norton, and Banbury fire stations.

South Central Ambulance Service sent an ambulance to scene, but after assessing everyone it was determined there was no treatment required to the people involved in the collision.

A361BanburySouth Central Ambulance ServiceThames Valley Police