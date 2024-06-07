Three-day boutique shopping festival returns to estate near Chipping Norton this month
Park Fair festival will take place from Friday, June 21 until Sunday, June 23.
The child and dog-friendly festival includes unlimited fairground rides, the latest fashions, kids’ workshops and entertainment.
Brands such as The Cotswold Dog Grooming Co, The Cotswold Hipster and The Sausage Pit will be selling boutique dog products.
Entertainment this year includes performances from the Mini Professionals Dance Academy, flower crown workshops with Cotswold Botanical and stories with The Lela Initiative.
This year, there will also be a pop-up tattoo parlour by Meri Meri and a brand new wellness area for adults hosted by wellness specialists, Yahra.
A spokesperson for the event said: “Guests can expect a shopping experience that is unparalleled outside of the capital.”
For more information about the Park Fair festival including how to buy tickets visit: https://parkfair.uk/