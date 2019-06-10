Thousands turnout for the Banbury and District Show
The rain stayed away but the crowds didn’t as the Banbury and District Show once again proved to be a town favourite.
Organised by Banbury Town Council, the free to enter show was enjoyed by thousands and featured a 65-metre zip wire, go-karts, inflatables, a beer tent, climbing wall and an archery range
There were also farm animals to stroke, a dog show for pet lovers and ferret racing.
Banbury Mayor, Cllr Colegrave said: “Once again the Banbury and District Show came up trumps and it was another day to remember.
“Fabulous new attractions and popular regulars came together to provide something for just about everyone.”
There was also love entertainment in the show’s arenas including a gun dog display, marching bands, dance troupes and a BMX stunt rider demonstration.