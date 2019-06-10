Thousands turnout for the Banbury and District Show

The rain stayed away but the crowds didn’t as the Banbury and District Show once again proved to be a town favourite.

Organised by Banbury Town Council, the free to enter show was enjoyed by thousands and featured a 65-metre zip wire, go-karts, inflatables, a beer tent, climbing wall and an archery range

Banbury and District Show Ambassadors Showband Derby NNL-191006-112121001

There were also farm animals to stroke, a dog show for pet lovers and ferret racing.

Banbury Mayor, Cllr Colegrave said: “Once again the Banbury and District Show came up trumps and it was another day to remember.

“Fabulous new attractions and popular regulars came together to provide something for just about everyone.”

There was also love entertainment in the show’s arenas including a gun dog display, marching bands, dance troupes and a BMX stunt rider demonstration.

Banbury and District Show Leonie Gardner and Julie Walton-Evans dressed in Tudor costume at the Sulgrave Manor stall NNL-191006-112737001

Banbury and District Show Firefighter cadets get some hose practice in NNL-191006-113650001

Banbury and District Show Julie Bruce Dance Academy NNL-191006-111805001

Banbury and District Show craziness at the crazy golf NNL-191006-113932001

Banbury and District Show Finley and Ella Bartlett with dad Warren draw tombola tickets at the Rotary Club stall NNL-191006-120618001

Banbury and District Show part of the BMX display in the main arena NNL-191006-113018001