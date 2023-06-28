Thousands descend on village near Banbury to watch daredevils race in annual soapbox derby

Organisers said that between three and four thousand people watched the daredevil racers take off down an incredibly steep hill in the annual Avon Dassett Soapbox Derby.

The popular event on Saturday, June 24, saw people lining the Avon Dassett’s main road to watch brave racers speed down one of the area’s steepest hills.

Started in 2006 as a fun activity inspired by conversations at the village pub, The Yew Tree, which now serves as the finish line at the bottom of the hill.

The event was cancelled in 2015 due to a lack of organisers, but it was revived in 2018 by village residents Sarah Richardson and Phil Baxter, who have run it since.

Organisers believe up to four thousand spectators attended last Saturday's event.

While there is a core of local drivers from the village and their neighbours in Northend, the wacky event attracted soap box fanatics from as far away as Kings Lynn, Telford, and London this year.

One of the organisers, Sarah Richardson, said: "It attracts a lot of people because it's a proper race, so it attracts people that want to go faster than some other soap box races.

"The route is very steep; in fact, there is a sign advising cyclists to dismount and not ride down the hill. Some of the drivers have speedometers in their vehicles and have hit speeds of around 50-55mph when they get to the fastest section."

This year’s event saw five junior racers, with the youngest competitor just six years old, and 19 senior drivers face off against one another in one-on-one matchups throughout the afternoon.

Overall winner of the day Paul Merry with his son Max who won the junior event.

Paul Merry, with his M (mother) Power cart from Northamptonshire, claimed the overall winning podium spot for his third time competing at the event. Northend driver Brian Standford took a close second place after leading the scores for most of the day.

The event is a big date in the village’s calendar, with the community-owned pub selling food and drink items and thousands of pounds from sponsorship and voluntary donations raised for Warwickshire charity the Children’s Christmas Wish List, which raises money for terminally ill children.