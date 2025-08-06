'This is not an easy farewell' - Banbury-based help for Ukraine charity to close after three years

A Banbury charity, which has provided aid and vehicles to people in Ukraine for over three years, has decided to close all operations.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK Help for Ukraine charity was set up shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Since its founding, the charity has made over 100 trips to Ukraine, delivering more than 400 tonnes of aid to those in need, including soldiers and war-affected civilians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group also delivered several vehicles, including four-by-four vehicles, ambulances and fire engines.

Founder and leader of UK Help for Ukraine Magdalena Kwiecinska (left) has decided called time on the charity due to serious health issues.

UK Help for Ukraine was based out of the former Debenhams store in Castle Quay, where a team of volunteers spent countless hours each week sorting through donations.

However, the charity has decided to call time on its operations due to health issues facing its founder and leader, Magdalena Kwiecińska.

The group has also cited ongoing logistical challenges as a factor in their decision to cease operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for UK Help for Ukraine said: “After 1,254 days of relentless commitment to doing good, after thousands of kilometres, tonnes of aid, and countless tears of joy, emotion, and pain. UK Help for Ukraine is closing its operations.

UK Help for Ukraine has delivered around 400 tonnes of aid to those affected by the war in Ukraine.

“This is not an easy farewell. This organisation was a beating heart for Ukraine. We started with nothing: no warehouse, no paper, no pens.

“All we had was a burning desire to help and respond to the injustice that began on February 24th.”

The charity was started after Magdalena shared a social media post about collecting aid from her home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shortly after, people contacted her, eager to get involved either by senidng donations or volunteering to help her.

After a few months, the group had collected a significant amount of donations and began organising trips delivering aid to organisations in Ukraine and Poland.

The spokesperson said: “Every single person involved contributed something. Everyone laid a brick in building something truly invaluable. We are deeply grateful to all of you.

“From the very first day of the brutal invasion, since February 24, 2022, we knew one thing: we could not remain indifferent. Where others stopped, our mission began.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We went as close to the front lines as we could; where the ground was soaked in blood, the sky was hidden by smoke, and hope was hanging by a thread.”

While the group was primarily focused on helping those in Ukraine, it also helped deliver aid to refugees and orphans in Poland.

The charity has thanked everyone who was involved in their operation over the past three years and says it will continue to support other local groups with the same mission.

The spokesperson for UK Help for Ukraine added: “Thank you to every company, every institution, and every person of goodwill who contributed to this great cause. It is impossible to name you all, but each of you carries a piece of this mission in your heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our deepest thanks go to the entire team of volunteers at UK Help for Ukraine; those who were with us until the end and those who supported us throughout different stages of the journey.

“We sincerely thank our loyal partner, Hook Norton Brewery, Noxaiduk and our main sponsor, who stood by us from the very beginning and continue their mission. We will remain by their side and support them in every way we can.”