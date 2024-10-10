'This is a real step forward' - Banbury's Horton Hospital receives new breast cancer surgery equipment

Horton General Hospital staff alongside the new Faxitron machine. From left to right, Rachel Adam, Gloria Petralia, Hilary Bridge, Gael MacLean, James Daykin, Adora Jorge, Anu Jacob.

A new piece of breast cancer surgery equipment has been purchased for Banbury’s Horton General Hospital.

The new Faxitron machine means that about 50 extra breast cancer patients can be treated each year at the Horton.

It was purchased for the hospital by the Horton General Hospital Charity, the Horton arm of Oxford Hospitals Charity.

The new kit will provide the breast cancer surgical team with immediate access to high-resolution imaging and biopsy reporting.

The team will receive the imagery and reports during operations instead of the information being sent to another department.

This should save around 45 minutes per operation, meaning patients are under general anaesthetic for less time.

The equipment will also show whether further removals that are needed can happen immediately, which will be an improvement for the theatre team.

Karen Wentworth-Foster, Horton General Hospital Theatre manager, said: “This is a real step forward, as previously, during surgery any specimen or tumour removed had to be sent to radiology to check the size, boundary, and margins of the biopsy and help determine if enough tumour had been removed.

“Thanks to the Faxitron, funded by our hospital charity, biopsies can now be examined within the operating theatre, with results coming through in just minutes.

“It’s good for our patients, who spend less time under general anaesthetic, and the time saved means we can operate on more people, allowing patients to be seen more quickly.

“We are delighted that the charity has been able to fund this very specialist piece of equipment. It’s brilliant.”

The timing of the arrival of the new Faxitron machine is fitting as October is marked as Breast Cancer Awareness month.

It was purchased for the hospital by the Horton General Hospital Charity alongside a local donor who wanted to fund something that had a positive impact.

Lisa Glynn, director of clinical services at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Thanks to the time saved by having the Faxitron at least one additional patient can be operated on per day.

“Breast cancer surgery takes place one day a week at the Horton General Hospital, so this means around fifty extra patients can be treated each year, using the same amount of theatre and staff time.”