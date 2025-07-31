'They don’t seem to care': One year on, residents are still left frustrated after water continues to leak on Banbury road

Residents have vented their frustrations as a water leak continues to pour down a busy Banbury road, well over a year since it was first reported to the council and Thames Water.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Banbury Guardian reported on the significant water leak at the corner of A4260/Upper Windsor Street and Swan Close Road by Morrisons supermarket in August last year.

At the time, residents were complaining that the water leak had been going on for months despite them reporting the issue on the FixMyStreet website several times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, 11 months since the article, Banbury residents are still getting in touch to express their frustrations with the persistent problem.

The water leak is shown here in a Google street view image.

One resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, says they have been reporting the issue on FixMyStreet for over a year, and each time the case gets closed and passed from the council to Thames Water to resolve.

The resident said: “The leak has been repeatedly reported to the council and Thames Water over the last year and has never been fixed.

“It has water flowing from it constantly, and they don’t seem to care despite giving us a hosepipe ban!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A picture from last year showing water on the road outside Morrisons.

“The council responded to my report, saying it was Thames Water’s responsibility, so the case was closed, but Thames Water has not responded to my report at all, and after reading on FixMyStreet, others have had a response from them saying it isn’t drinking water, so it isn’t their problem.”

Many of the residents believe it is not only wasteful of water during a dry period but that the leak also poses a potential road hazard, particularly during colder months when the water is likely to freeze.

Another Banbury resident commented that the patch of water by Morrisons had appeared to have dried up last October but then reappeared again in spring this year.

One resident wrote on FixMyStreet: “This was repaired after many months of it just running out, and it has been leaking again for a few weeks.

“It’s ridiculous when hosepipe bans are coming into force; it’s just running over one carriageway and needs sorting, especially before winter in case it freezes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At first, it appeared that the water was leaking through a pothole in the road; however, the pothole has now been fixed, and the water continues to spill out on the road.

A discussion on Banbury social media pages last year led several people to believe the water comes from a natural spring that was used by the Hunt Edmunds brewery, formerly situated on George Street, down the road.

Oxfordshire County Council responded by saying they are fully aware of the leak and say in the past few days they have cleared the drains and can confirm that it is unlikely blocked drains are the cause of the constant leaking.

A spokesperson for Oxfordshire County Council said: “The council is very much aware of the issues at this location.

“Tankers have cleared gullies here in recent days and have done a thorough job. Investigations as to the cause continue, but as a result of this very recent work, we now know that blocked highway drains, for which the county council has responsibility, are very unlikely to be the problem.

“We will be keeping Thames Water informed in the event that the issue is a leak for which they are responsible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thames Water confirmed that engineers have inspected the site several times over the past few years, and they believe that the water is not leaking from its network of pipes.

A spokesperson for Thames Water said: “We have investigated this location on several occasions over the past few years, including earlier this month when testing confirmed that the water was surface water and not a leak from the Thames Water network.

"We believe it is escaping from a roadside surface water drain that is not part of our network.”