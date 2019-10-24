Thespians wanted for Banbury show

Banbury Cross Players (BCP) will be holding auditions for their upcoming play, Nell Gwynn, to be performed in February.

The play, written by Jessica Swale, charts the rise of an unlikely heroine, from her roots in Coal Yard Alley to her success as Britain’s most celebrated actress, and her hard-won place in the heart of the King.

BCP cast during a 2016 production at Upton House

Featuring both song and dance the production pays homage to a woman incredibly ahead of her time.

The show will be an ensemble piece and everyone will be involved in the main singing and dancing numbers. There will be three or four actors required in addition to the named characters and doubling is possible for some roles.

There will be a read through on Tuesday, October 30 at The Mill Arts Centre at 7.30pm. Auditions follow on November 5 and 7, also at The Mill Arts Centre at 7.30pm.

The roles are open to all and you do not need to be a member to attend the read through or audition but will need to join if cast or involved backstage.

Details on membership options can be found on the BCP website and in the BCP brochure.

A printed version is available from The Mill Arts Centre. A downloadable version is available on the BCP website.

Production dates are February 12 through 15 next year and if cast, you will need to be available from February 9 for technical and dress rehearsals.

Rehearsals will be Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and some Sundays. Not everyone will be required to attend every rehearsal.

Roles available (character ages are only a guide) :

Nell Gwynn – full of charm, spirit and intelligence, must be able to sing and dance (mid 20s-mid 30s)

Rose Gwynn – Nell’s sister, quiet, less confident (mid-20s-mid 30s)

Nancy – King’s Company costume mistress, not afraid to speak her mind (30+)

Lady Castlemaine – Charles’s most ambitious mistress (late 20s-30s)*

Old Ma Gwynn – Nell’s mother and brothel madam (50 upwards)*

Queen Catherine – Charles’s wife, speaks in Portuguese (30+)*

Louise de Keroualle – Charles’s French mistress, speaks in French and English (20+)*

King Charles II – theatrical, enthusiastic (30+)

Charles Hart – leading actor in the King’s Company (25+)

Thomas Killigrew – Founder of the King’s Company (40+)

Edward Kynaston – King’s Company actor who plays the women’s parts (30+)

John Dryden – nervy playwright (30-40+)

Lord Arlington – ambitious minister (40+)

Ned Spiggott – King’s Company apprentice actor, keen and enthusiastic (15+)