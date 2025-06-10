'These changes will massively affect traffic' - driving instructors oppose roads changes in Banbury town centre
The Banbury Association of Driving Instructors (BADI) says the planned changes to Cherwell Street and George Street, proposed by Oxfordshire County Council (OCC) to improve bus journey times, would ‘massively impact’ local traffic.
Chairman Rob Wingrove said Cherwell Street – which would have only one through lane in any direction – was meant to be an inner relief road to prevent gridlock.
“Banbury walks a fine line between free-flowing traffic and gridlock due to severe over congestion. And let's not forget the impact the slightest trouble on the M40 has from traffic diverting through,” he said.
"We feel strongly that any benefit to buses - which can't be more than 30 at most - created by alterations to this junction would be hugely outweighed by the knock-on effects of delays, increasing travel time throughout the town beyond measure and risking more driver aggression.”
OCC conducted a public consultation on the plans but has not released the results. The multi-million pound cost would come from a dedicated government pot to improve bus times. It cannot be used for anything else.
BADI – whose membership includes 60 Banbury area driving instructors - met last week to discuss the proposals.
"These instructors have many, many years of experience, spending endless hours teaching on the roads in the town and surrounding areas. They teach in Banbury, on a daily basis,” said Mr Wingrove. “Whether it is local traffic or through traffic, the Cherwell Street junction plays a fundamental part in keeping the town moving and reducing the potential for gridlock. It was designed as an inner relief road, so traffic passing through the town doesn't have a negative impact on local traffic. “The reduction of lanes would have a massive impact on the flow of traffic,” he said. “The changes will create longer traffic queues, impacting on other junctions which in turn will force local traffic to make further ‘rat runs’ through the residential areas. “As instructors, we have to select when it is appropriate to take a student through certain areas of town, and it is imperative that this junction flows without a glitch. This is not just important just for us to teach but also for the many businesses in the town with whom we share the roads.
“It would create more aggression and frustration on the roads, especially at this already over-complicated junction, which is exactly what we are actively trying to reduce through our teaching."
An OCC spokesman said: “If implemented, the Cherwell Street bus prioritisation scheme will provide much needed support to improve bus travel connections with the town centre and contribute to Oxfordshire’s Local Transport and Connectivity Plan targets by promoting sustainable and active travel options where possible and practical.
“There are also existing risks to pedestrian safety at the Bridge Street/Cherwell Street junction and as highways authority we have a responsibility to address these as part of this scheme as soon as we can.
“The final shape of the scheme will be decided at a cabinet member decision meeting next month, where feedback from the second consultation on the detailed design will be considered alongside other information.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.