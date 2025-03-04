Owners of a huge French history re-enactment visitor attraction have defended their multi-million pound Cherwell theme park project against 'far right' claims.

Puy du Fou wants to establish a £300m UK version of its highly popular French and Spanish tourist destinations near Bicester. It says the park would employ 700 people and create as many as 2,000 new jobs at hotels and with local businesses in the first year alone.

Discussions are ongoing with Cherwell District Council about the plan for the large visitor park just outside the village of Bucknell, staging spectacular historical shows and immersive experiences depicting Britain’s history, stories and culture.

However The Guardian newspaper has run a feature reporting on local residents’ opposition to the project, describing Puy du Fou’s ‘dark underbelly’ which it says includes ties to the far right and a ‘flirtation’ with Vladimir Putin.

The story lists Puy du Fou founder Philippe de Villiers’ political aspirations and quotes his party manifesto as banning ‘construction of mosques, prohibition on gay marriage and same sex adoption’. M de Villiers has a TV show which The Guardian describes as is anti-immigration and anti-Islam.

Mr de Villiers’ son Nicolas currently runs the huge park in France which attracts some 2.8m visitors each year. Father and son visited Moscow in 2014 to meet Vladimir Putin and discuss the possibility of establishing Russian theme parks using the name ‘Tsargrad’. The Guardian claims an investment partner was a billionaire oligarch.

The plan for parks in the Crimea never went beyond an outline concept and did not materialise.

The paper said Philippe de Villiers wrote the central script for the French Puy du Fou show and they report local campaigners’ concerns that British history may not be correctly interpreted.

In a statement Puy du Fou described itself is an artistic organisation that creates spectacular historical shows and immersive experiences based upon the history and culture of a country and its people.

"Some nearby neighbours have perfectly reasonable questions about the impact of our proposed project and we have been very happy to engage with them and will continue to do so,” they told the Banbury Guardian.

They went on the claim that the specific issues (The Guardian) raise have been brought up by a small number of people who "believe the way to defeat our project is to attack Puy du Fou by bringing up matters entirely peripheral to the relevant town planning issues” – which is strongly disputed by those residents.

They went to claim that they are a “very small and quite isolated group of NIMBY opponents trying to create a conspiracy where none exists to gain media attention for their campaign”, adding: “This is profoundly disappointing as we have always engaged openly and genuinely with all parties.”

The company said it would continue to work with Cherwell and Oxfordshire councils and the community and would not engage in ‘an endless Q&A about spurious matters dreamt up by people who only wish to block this substantial investment which will create an outstanding cultural project celebrating British history’.

“In the past we have explored many international geographies when looking at our international expansion plans, including the Netherlands, Brazil, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Austria, Morocco, Hungary, Poland, USA, Mexico, China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Singapore, Japan and India.

"In common with many international businesses, more than ten years ago Puy du Fou explored opening a park in Russia and were caught off guard by the rapid deterioration of the geopolitical situation in Russia and Crimea. We continued exploring this idea while the Minsk Agreements were being negotiated to help de-escalate the conflict.

“Quite properly we cancelled this initiative once the international sanctions regime was established. Our Russia initiative never went beyond an outline concept. Once we had made the decision to withdraw from the project, we have had zero involvement in Russia since then.”

Puy du Fou launched the Bicester project in June 2024 and have held two public exhibitions in July 2024 and February 2025, attended by over 700 people.

"So far we have had over 130 public consultation meetings with all manner of national, regional and local stakeholders including local authorities, parish councils, community groups, businesses, heritage organisations and arts groups. The support we have received for our project here in the UK has been both humbling and overwhelming.”

Puy du Fou said it was a world leader, describing its operation as a creative and artistic powerhouse which has for over 47 years been entertaining and educating its visitors and winning 22 international awards in the last five years.

“After great success over many years in France and having looked at many different international locations for another park, in 2021 we opened our second park in Spain. We are regularly rated among the best leisure attractions on Tripadvisor in both France and Spain,” the statement said.

"We are totally independent and a ‘not for profit’. Both our parks are majority owned by us to retain artistic, quality and brand control. When investing in new parks, we work with long-term, institutional investors as co-funders.

“All Puy du Fou’s profits are reinvested back into our shows and artistic development. Our partners obviously require a commercial return on their minority shareholding, as is normal,” they said.

The plans lodged with Cherwell District Council can be seen here. Puy du Fou’s agent for the project is Savills.