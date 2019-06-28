The winning numbers are in for Banbury United's lottery - have you won?

The winning numbers are in for Banbury United's community lottery after the draw today (Friday, June 28).

The second week running no one picked the winning trio of 1, 5 and 16, meaning the £284.16 prize will roll over to next week's draw on July 5.

Today's numbers were drawn by Ken Hopkins from campaign group Keep the Horton General and witnessed by Ricky Rea, Kevin Preedy, Nigel Porter and Mark Allitt.

The lottery is £1 per entry, with players picking three numbers out of 20.

The winners receive half of the prize fund, while ten per cent goes to Keep the Horton General and the rest goes to the club's community projects.