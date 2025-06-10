Snooker legend Jimmy White descended on the sleepy village of Shutford on Saturday night, turning a quiet evening at the pub into a whirlwind.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Affectionately known as ‘The Whirlwind’ for his dynamic playing style, White's visit offered locals a unique opportunity to challenge The People's Champion on the green baize.

The only ‘damage’ incurred was a small fee for the chance to play a frame against the legend himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

White, a six-time World Snooker Championship finalist, boasts an impressive career, including two Triple Crown victories (the 1984 Masters and 1992 UK Championship) and a record four World Seniors Championship titles.

George & Dragon landlord Stuart Stanley and snooker icon Jimmy White play a frame in Shutford

Stuart Stanley, who owns The George and Dragon with his partner Carol, orchestrated the special evening. Stuart manages actor Ian McDiarmid, famous for portraying The Emperor in the Star Wars franchise. Locals are used to seeing his stormtrooper in the pub bar.

"I've known Jimmy for about seven years now, though we hadn't spoken for a couple of years,” said Stuart.

“We'd recently had our first table installed in our new pool room and thought the locals would enjoy the chance of playing a living legend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought it would be rude to call him out of the blue, so sent a text saying, 'this is Star Wars Stuart, give me a call,' and he phoned me straight back. It was great to catch up, and we found a date that would work for everyone. It's been fantastic to welcome him here to our pub."

Jimmy White enjoyed playing pool with Shutford villagers on Saturday evening

Stuart also reminisced about their last encounter on the pool table: "I last played Jimmy at pool some years back in Thailand. We played three games; I won the first frame, then he seven-balled me. Twice. I like to think that he didn't let me win the first frame!"

For Saturday’s event, the pool room was cordoned off, creating an exclusive one-on-one experience for each challenger. Only the referee, Jimmy, and his opponent were permitted inside, adding to the special atmosphere of each frame.

Approximately 30 frames were played throughout the evening, with every challenger having their photograph taken with Jimmy and getting an autograph. The evening was an incredible success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jimmy said, "What a great evening!, I've really enjoyed it; Stuart and Carol have a great pub and there are some truly lovely people in Shutford."

Landlords Stuart and Carol welcomed snooker legend Jimmy White and his companion to the George & Dragon, Shutford

Since Stuart and Carol took over The George and Dragon last May, the pub has flourished, quickly building an impressive reputation.

Stuart expressed his gratitude. "We've been bowled over with the support we've received from the amazing people of Shutford and also from the surrounding villages,” he said.

Carol added, "It's great that our idea of running a pub, and what a pub should be, rings true with so many people."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This community sentiment was echoed by a local villager who said: "They've helped bring the community back together; we have the best pub you could want, right here on our doorstep."

To find out more about The George & Dragon and the pub’s upcoming events, visit georgeanddragonshutford.co.uk