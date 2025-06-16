'The single hardest thing I’ve done' - Brackley man sets Guinness World Record for longest triathlon completed

A Brackley man put his name in the record books by completing an epic 517 km triathlon challenge last weekend.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Hopkin spent the entirety of Saturday and most of Sunday taking on the longest triathlon ever completed without stopping.

The Brackley father started his world record attempt at 5am on Saturday with a 15.78km swim at Pitsford Reservoir in Northamptonshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 38-year-old then jumped on his bike and cycled approximately 400 km across the Northamptonshire and Buckinghamshire countryside.

Tony at the finish of his epic triathlon with his sons, Thomas and Benji, and Alex Preston, the founder of New Leaf Learning.

To finish the exhausting challenge, Tony ran 100 km, which was about 103 laps of Brackley’s St James Lake.

Tony’s family, friends and supporters from the triathlon and ultramarathon scenes met him at the lake to celebrate his amazing achievement.

Tony not only completed the incredible challenge in around 39 hours, setting a new world record, but also raised £2,970 for a charity that is close to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money Tony raised will go towards Northamptonshire alternative education provider New Leaf Learning.

Based at Courteenhall Farms, New Leaf Learning uses nature-based learning techniques to help children who have struggled to engage in mainstream education.

Speaking about completing the challenge, Tony said: “That was the single hardest thing I’ve done, and I couldn’t have completed it without the amazing support from the local community, my friends, family, and the wider ultra-endurance world.

“The funds raised and publicity for New Leaf Learning will go a long way to helping support more children and families.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about Tony’s triathlon challenge or to donate to his fundraiser and help support New Leaf Learning,