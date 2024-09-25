Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Mill Arts Centre in Banbury says 'the show will go on' despite more flooding woes.

Torrential rain has hit Banbury this week and once again flood waters have affected the venue.

It comes just as The Mill Arts Centre gets ready to unveil its new auditorium after months of work.

But the good news is that the centre has said today (Wednesday) that the flood waters have not affected its brand new flooring - and the show will go on!

Flooding at The Mill Arts Centre. Photo by Alfie Jordon.

"Although we have been impacted by the recent flooding, thankfully the auditorium is not affected and we remain on track to re-open as scheduled, " said The Mill Arts Centre.

"The flooding has now receded and The Mill will be closed today and tomorrow morning while we clean up.

"We plan to re-open tomorrow afternoon and will contact customers and update our website and social media with any changes."

They said that performances will return to The Mill Arts Centre auditorium from October 1 as scheduled, adding: "With the repairs to our auditorium floor now complete, we’re very much looking forward to welcoming audiences back to our theatre!

"We are immensely grateful to Woodgreen Leisure Centre for hosting our temporary pop-up theatre ‘The Mill at Woodgreen’ over the past few months, which will now close on Monday September 30 ahead of our auditorium reopening on Tuesday October 1.

"All performances this week at The Mill at Woodgreen (Woodgreen Leisure Centre) will take place as scheduled.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for all your support. We can’t wait to welcome you back to The Mill!"