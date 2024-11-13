Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A tiny bat found clinging to an estate agent’s doorframe in Shipston-on-Stour by a window cleaner has been rescued.

Some would say his appearance about two weeks after Halloween is just a coincidence - either way, it is probably the most bizarre 'housing' request they have faced!

The bat was found above Sheldon Bosley Knight’s Shipston office by a window cleaner doing his rounds on Friday (November 8).

Staff at the estate agents quickly jumped to action and called the National Bat Helpline, seeking advice on how to help the tiny creature.

Staff at Sheldon Bosley Knight took the quivering bat to Shipston Veterinary Centre.

They were advised to get the bat into a cardboard box that had been cushioned with an old tea towel and had air holes and water. Cosy yet spacious and definitely affordable!

Unsure if the bat was injured, the kind staff at Sheldon Bosley Knight took it to the vets for a check over once they had coaxed it into the box.

Sales manager at Sheldon Bosley Knight, Amy Nicholson, said: “The advice from the helpline was to take it to our local vets which we did on Friday afternoon and they gave it the once over.

“I called back the following day asking for an update and they said the bat was checked over and was in good health so they released him on Friday night, close to where we found him. They hope he has found his way back to his colony now.”

The Bat Conservation Trust, which runs the National Bat Helpline, gets around 4,000 calls every year.

For more information about bats, including how to identify them and what to do if you spot one, visit:https://www.bats.org.uk/