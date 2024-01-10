“The luck of the draw” – Banbury resident reveals secret to long life on 100th birthday

A Banbury care home resident has already made 2024 a memorable year by celebrating her 100th birthday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A very special birthday celebration took place at Care UK’s Seccombe Court, on Gardner Way, when resident Kate Morgan turned 100 years ‘young’.

Commenting on her long and happy life, she said it was simply “luck of the draw”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kate was born 8th January 1924 in Birmingham and brought up in Sutton Coldfield. She became an auxiliary policewoman in 1942 and served for five years until she married her husband Percy Morgan in 1947. The couple moved to Adderbury in 1967.

Seccombe Court resident Kate Morgan celebrates turnign 100

Together, the couple had three children Sara, Christopher and Nicholas, and have two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren who visit Kate regularly at Seccombe Court.

Later in life, Kate’s love for reading led her to have a successful career running Adderbury Library in the 1970s.

Wojciech Kuczkowski, general manager at Seccombe Court, said: “Kate is a much-loved resident, and it was wonderful to celebrate such a huge milestone with her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We had fun decorating the home and baking a special cake for Kate, her family and friends at the home to enjoy.