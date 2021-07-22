The Little Princess Trust charity chooses Banbury business to fulfil real hair wig requirements

The Little Princess Trust charity has chosen Banbury Postiche to fulfil its real hair wig requirements. Pictured: Wendy Tarplee-Morris, The Little Princess Trust’s research manager, Phil Brace, chief executive of The Little Princess Trust and Nick Allen, owner of Banbury Postiche

The Little Princess Trust the Hereford-based charity supplying real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment, has selected Banbury Postiche to manufacture its wigs.

The UK’s number one wig making supplies company, which this year celebrates its 100th year in business, will handle all of the logistical requirements associated with getting the real hair wigs to children, including the knotting and finishing of the hairpieces through to the distribution.

The charity, established in 2006, currently provides around 2,000 sick children and young people, aged up to 24 years across the UK and Ireland with a free real hair wig every year, will rely on the Banbury-based company’s expertise to ensure the hairpiece matches the child’s original hair as best as possible.

Phil Brace, chief executive of The Little Princess Trust, said: “The UK has been at the cutting edge of wig-making for many centuries and through this partnership with Banbury Postiche we are delighted to have the opportunity to return the manufacturing and distribution of our bespoke wigs to these shores.

“This wonderful skill has, like so many others, gradually gravitated overseas so it is incredibly pleasing to tap into Banbury Postiche’s logistical expertise to ensure more wig knotters are working in the UK.”

In addition to supplying and distributing the real hair wigs to the children, Banbury Postiche is also utilising its market-leading training facilities to deliver comprehensive education and support to a new team of freelance wig-knotters.

Developed in partnership with wig makers, Raoul and hair specialists Aderans, the training is designed to enable the team of freelancers to create the custom-made hair pieces from their own salons around the UK.

Nick Allen, owner of Banbury Postiche, said: “Hair is often an integral part of a person’s identity and we are incredibly proud to have been selected by The Little Princess Trust to help create and distribute the wigs that will hopefully bring some comfort during an incredibly difficult time.

“It means a huge amount to me and the whole team here to be able to help support and raise awareness for such a wonderful charity like The Little Princess Trust and we look forward to utilising our extensive experience in order to help them deliver on their commitments.”

The Little Princess Trust is also one of the most significant funders of childhood cancer research in the UK and, since 2016, has committed more than £12 million to projects focused on finding kinder and more effective treatments for childhood cancers.