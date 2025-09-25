The Lioness effect: Work on new sports venue in Banbury's Bretch Hill estate is nearing completion, with a specific focus on women and girls

Work on a new sports venue in Banbury's Bretch Hill estate is nearing completion.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Banbury’s Princess Diana Park will be home to the state-of-the-art Football Foundation PlayZone, thanks to a collaboration between Cherwell District Council, Banbury Town Council and the Football Foundation.

Fencing and tarmac have already been installed at the park, and the all-weather, 3G surface will be laid in the coming days. The brand-new mini pitch will primarily be used for football, but its versatility means it also has the potential to be used for other sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Rob Pattenden, portfolio holder for healthy communities, said: “The PlayZone programme is all about tackling inequality by making it easier for people to access sporting facilities. As a result of engagement with key voices in the community, the Princess Diana PlayZone will have a specific focus on encouraging women and girls to take part in sport.

Work is expected to be finished in mid October.

“Off the back of a summer which saw tremendous success for the Lionesses I am sure lots of women and girls will be inspired to enjoy the Bretch Hill PlayZone when it opens to the public later this autumn.”

As well as being available for general bookings by the public, the PlayZone will host regular, dedicated football activities for women and girls, with details to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Councillor Shaida Hussain, chair of Banbury Town Council’s resources committee, said: “Both on budget and on time, it is sure to prove a very popular addition to the park when it opens to the public this October. We’d like to thank our partners at the Football Foundation and Cherwell District Council for helping us to bring even more outstanding sporting facilities to Banbury.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To draw up the plans, Cherwell has worked closely with The Hill Community Centre, The Sunshine Centre, Women in Sport, North Oxfordshire Sports Partnership, and local primary schools and football clubs.

Three-quarters of the cost of the facility is being paid for by a Football Foundation grant of £190,500, and Cherwell is paying the remaining £63,500 using funding secured from new local housing developments.

The town council has provided the land and will manage and maintain the PlayZone once it is completed.

The PlayZone is on track to be completed in the middle of October.