The quizzer and TV personality from Rotherham, 57, said he would love to participate in the show but revealed that his weight stood in the way.

Speaking to the Daily Star at the National Television Awards, Mark said: “Four times I’ve been asked to apply for an ITV reality TV show. But at every point, they’ve gone from really wanting me to suddenly my weight is an issue. I’m getting a bit jacked off about that. Especially now that I’m down to the weight I am.”

Mark has found a new job and announced it on Twitter.

Explaining why he believes he’s been ruled out, Mark continued: “They really worry on I’m A Celebrity about big stars who have shut down. They don’t allow for the fact that a guy like me, 3000 calories is a diet.”

He added: “I’d love to do it. I know one thing I’m safe from - they’re never going to get me on a parachute! It’s just really annoying that they invite me in for an interview, and then weight is mentioned, and I’m out.”

The reality show has been filmed in Gwrych Castle in north Wales for the past two years during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The rumoured lineup of Celebrities includes singer Boy George, comedian Seann Walsh and DJ Chris Moyles, Mike Tindall, Olympian Tom Daley and Footballer Adebayo Akinfenwa.

Mark Labbett attends the National Television Awards 2022 at The OVO Arena Wembley on October 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Mark, best known as “The Beast”, stunned fans with his dramatic weight loss transformation after dropping ten stone.

The TV star said he has gone from a size 5xl to 2xl but admitted he ‘still has work to do’ on his figure.

He previously appeared on Loose Women and revealed he is a staggering five trouser sizes down after cutting back on sugar and carbs.

Mark Labbett, Jenny Ryan, Bradley Walsh, Anne Hegerty and Shaun Wallace pose with the award for Best Daytime Show for 'The Chase' at the 21st National Television Awards

Mark recently landed a new job after being cut from the US version of The Chase.

The US version of The Chase featured Mark as one of the Chasers between 2013 to 2015 and from 2021 to 2022.

He confirmed his exit from the game show in March and is now working with the Game Show Network, a television company in America that owns shows such as Match Game, People Puzzler and Pyramid.