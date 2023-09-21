There was a good turnout of pets and their owners at the Ironstone Benefice's annual Pet Blessing and Harvest Festival service, held at St Peter’s Church, in Hanwell.

Amongst the animals attending were a good number of dogs; two brave cats; and a fast-moving tortoise. The animals were blessed by Revd Alicia Baker and all seemed to behave themselves well.

Children were able to engage in some animal-themed craft activities and a BBQ was held following the service (albeit in the church porch due to the unpredictable weather!).

Donations of pet food were kindly donated by those attending, to be distributed to local foodbanks for pet owners who rely on their services.

One of the many pets receiving a church blessing

Members of local band Gospel Bell also treated attendees to a performance of music, with the Benefice's Revd Guy Edwards as guest performer.