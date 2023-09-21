The Blessing of pets
Amongst the animals attending were a good number of dogs; two brave cats; and a fast-moving tortoise. The animals were blessed by Revd Alicia Baker and all seemed to behave themselves well.
Children were able to engage in some animal-themed craft activities and a BBQ was held following the service (albeit in the church porch due to the unpredictable weather!).
Donations of pet food were kindly donated by those attending, to be distributed to local foodbanks for pet owners who rely on their services.
Members of local band Gospel Bell also treated attendees to a performance of music, with the Benefice's Revd Guy Edwards as guest performer.
The event has become a great annual tradition at St Peter’s in Hanwell, which provides a lovely big space for the service.