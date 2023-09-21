News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

The Blessing of pets

There was a good turnout of pets and their owners at the Ironstone Benefice's annual Pet Blessing and Harvest Festival service, held at St Peter’s Church, in Hanwell.
By Lesley BlakeContributor
Published 21st Sep 2023, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Amongst the animals attending were a good number of dogs; two brave cats; and a fast-moving tortoise. The animals were blessed by Revd Alicia Baker and all seemed to behave themselves well.

Children were able to engage in some animal-themed craft activities and a BBQ was held following the service (albeit in the church porch due to the unpredictable weather!).

Donations of pet food were kindly donated by those attending, to be distributed to local foodbanks for pet owners who rely on their services.

Most Popular
One of the many pets receiving a church blessingOne of the many pets receiving a church blessing
One of the many pets receiving a church blessing

Members of local band Gospel Bell also treated attendees to a performance of music, with the Benefice's Revd Guy Edwards as guest performer.

The event has become a great annual tradition at St Peter’s in Hanwell, which provides a lovely big space for the service.