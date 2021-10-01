The Barrow Coffee finds new home in Banbury town centre

Harriet Barrow, who runs the mobile coffee shop The Barrow Coffee, is now located at The Swan Pub, 3 South Bar Street, Banbury

Harriet Barrow, who runs the mobile coffee shop now located at The Swan Pub, 3 South Bar Street, said: "Not only have we got all your favourite coffee's and sweet treats, you can expect a new food menu as we move into the cooler months including toasties and bacon sandwiches. With a massive heated outdoor space there are some new events to get involved in."

The Barrow Coffee caters to the new Parent Baby group, which meets at the pub every Tuesday from 10am, which offers new parents a chance together over a cup of coffee.

On Tuesday October 5 the Create & Brew group will meet at the pub at 8.30am, which is a monthly meet up for creatives in the Banbury area.

Harriet said: "Come have a inspirational coffee morning to boost you into your (hopefully) very creative day! This is an open group for all levels. There is no judgement, just people who want to make connections with fellow artists."