Many individuals in the Banbury area are sharing their painful bite experiences on social media. And Oxford Health trust reports ‘a significant increase’ in patients with bites from the Blandford fly – a bloodsucking black fly, two to three milimetres in size, which gives a particularly nasty and painful bite.

The flies are likely to be more prevalent near brooks, streams and rivers. They are low flying and tend to bite people from the knee down. Advise is to wear leg-covering garments and – in the countryside – Wellington boots.

The fly’s bites can lead to swelling, blistering, joint pain and sometimes a high temperature. Cases of cellulitis have been reported and anyone concerned that they may be developing this should call 111.

A Blandford fly. Oxford Health Trust has issued advice on what to do if you are bitten

Oxford Health says: “The Blandford fly normally bites ankles and legs, flies low to the ground and is most common during May and June.”

If you get bitten follow this Public Health England advice:

Clean the bite area and dry gently. Don’t scratch the bite, as this can lead to infection. This may be difficult as itching is a symptom of the bite.

Apply a cold compress or calamine lotion. Antihistamine creams are not recommended, as they can sometimes cause skin reactions.Cover large blisters with a dry dressing. If bites are on the lower limbs, there may be swelling of the ankles and feet for several days. Don’t worry about this, simply rest with your feet supported on a stool, the advice says.

You should seek medical advice if you have:

Discomfort, swelling or red lines in the groin or armpit, a fever or if spreading redness or hotness around the bite lasts longer than three days“If you do get bitten, it can often feel very uncomfortable with swelling, blistering, joint pain and sometimes a high temperature. However, there’s normally no need to visit a GP or MIU,” the trust says.