'Thank you from the bottom of our broken hearts': More than £22,000 donated to 'Justice for Harry Dunn' fundraising page

Harry Dunn's family thanked everyone who had donated to the fundraising page set up in the wake of the diplomatic immunity row, which has now passed the £22,000 mark.

The loved ones of the Northampton Town fan killed in a crash with the wife of a US diplomat were left frustrated following a meeting with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab yesterday (Wednesday, October 9).

Harry Dunn's parent's Tim Dunn (right) and Charlotte Charles with family spokesman Radd Seiger outside the Houses of Parliament after meeting Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Photo: Getty Images

But a post on the GoFundMe page aimed at paying for any legal costs today (Thursday) says the support from people has emboldened them to fight on for the truth.

"Yesterday was a day full of anger, disappointment and frustration but today we have awoken even stronger," the post reads.

"With the support from each and every single one of you we will not give up.

"Thank you from the bottom of our broken hearts."

Harry died in hospital following the collision on the B4031 Park End outside Croughton, near Brackley, on August 27.

The 19-year-old, from the nearby village of Charlton, was riding a motorcycle at the time of the head-on collision with a car, supposedly being driven by Anne Sacoolas on the wrong side of the road.

But she has left the country after previously stating she had no plans to and has been granted diplomatic immunity.

US President Donald Trump passed on his condolences to the family while admitting he has driven on the wrong side of the road before as 'it happens'.

A note seen next to him instructed him to tell the media that Mrs Sacoolas will not be returning to the UK.