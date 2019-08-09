Thames Valley to educate speeders

Thames Valley and Hampshire’s Joint Roads Policing Unit will be supporting the National Police Chief Council’s speed enforcement campaign which begins next week.

Running for two weeks, from August 12 until August 25, officers will be reminding motorists of the dangers and consequences of driving above the speed limit through education and enforcement activity.

Sergeant Scott Kerr, of the Joint Roads Policing Unit, said: “We know that everyone has lots of exciting plans over the summer, but we want to make sure you all get to your destinations safely.

“A few miles an hour over the speed limit or travelling at inappropriate speed can have a catastrophic effect upon road users and their families, many of whom also suffer lasting and profound consequences from collisions where a loved one has been killed or seriously injured.

“Excessive speed will reduce the time you have to react to a hazard and further the distance it takes for you to stop.

“People need to realise it’s a speed limit and not a target so it may be more appropriate to travel at a lower speed depending on the road conditions for their own safety.

He added: “If everyone drives sensibly and pays full attention to the road ahead then hopefully this can be a summer to remember for the right reasons.”