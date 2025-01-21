Thames Valley Police is recruiting call handlers - the first point of emergency contact
TVP call handlers are the first point of contact for more than 1,000 emergency and 2,200 non-emergency phone calls, as well as hundreds more online interactions every day.
"One minute you’ll be taking a calm report from someone who’s seen criminal damage to a park bench, the next you’ll have to deal with someone you can’t understand because they’re just screaming and all you can hear in the background is people fighting,” said a TVP spokesman.
“If you’re interested in taking on a role where you could be making a difference to someone on what may be the worst day of their life, or you know someone that is looking for a career where they can make a real impact, then apply before January 30.”
“As one of the most demanding, yet rewarding, roles in modern policing, you’ll need to stay calm under pressure, making key decisions whilst taking information from a caller, while being resilient enough to deal with distressing calls or taking abuse from someone you are trying to help,” the spokesman said.
The job is based in Kidlington. The salary starts at £35,167.90 (inclusive of a 33.5 per cent shift allowance) and successful candidates will work towards a nationally recognised Emergency Service Contact Handler Apprenticeship qualification.
For more information about what is required and what a call handler might be expected to manage, see this TVP page.
