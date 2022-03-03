Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner seeks views to improve support for victims of crime

Matthew Barber, police and crime commissioner for Thames Valley, has launched a survey inviting views on the support needs of victims across the region (Submitted photo off of the police and crime commissioner)

The anonymous online survey is seeking views on the current support for victims of crime. This will help inform the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) on possible options for the future commissioning of services.

The survey launched on March 2 and closes on April 6, and will capture the views and experiences of victims of crime and abuse in the Thames Valley and professionals who are either directly supporting victims or referring them into victims’ services. It will cover areas such as feedback on current provision including the PCC’s Victims First service, access and potential barriers to support, and gaps in services.

Matthew Barber, police and crime commissioner said “We want to continue to provide services, which best meet victims’ needs so it’s vital that we include their voice and involve service users in our decision making.

“The aim, since my office began commissioning victims services in 2014 is to give victims access to the best possible support to help them cope and recover from the impact of their experience. This is a chance for victims, and professionals, to have their voices heard to help inform service development going forward.

“The output will inform how we can improve provision to better meet victims’ needs, identify gaps and potentially how services can work better together to improve the experience of victims as a whole.”

The survey is seeking a wide range of views to help address the differing needs of Thames Valley’s diverse communities. Victims are encouraged to complete the survey regardless of whether or not they have chosen to access support in the past, reported the crime to the police, or gone through the Criminal Justice System.

Views are sought from professionals working directly with people impacted by crime as well as professionals who refer people into victims’ services such as doctors, social workers and police officers.

To complete the survey use the following link: www.thamesvalley-pcc.gov.uk/victims-survey.

If you are not able to complete the survey online call the OPCC on 01865 541957 or email [email protected] and we will send you a paper copy for completion.

Responses will remain anonymous and confidential.