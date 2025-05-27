Textile artist collaborates with community groups to give Banbury Cross a vibrant makeover

A local textile artist has once again worked with community groups to give the Banbury Cross monument a vibrant spring makeover.

For the third time since spring 2024, the iconic Banbury Cross monument received a colourful transformation thanks to artist Anne-Marie Cadman and the district council’s Round and Round programme.

The programme saw Anne-Marie host a series of art workshops, where participants worked on repurposing the three hobby horse floral frames that stand aside the cross.

Over 200 people of all ages attended the workshops, which were held at Castle Quay from late April to mid-May.

Local groups and organisations including Banbury MIND, Grimsbury Community Centre, Banbury Larder, Orinoco, The Hill Community Centre and All Things Woolly also held workshops where people could work on the colourful transformation.

Cllr Rob Pattenden, portfolio holder for healthy communities, said: “I am always inspired and heartened to see so many of our community coming together to create something that represents Banbury so beautifully. A massive thank you to all our residents, children and community groups who have come together and given their time to create such a colourful welcome to Banbury Cross.

“Art is a universal way for people to come together; it thrives when people connect. These workshops highlight the amazing things people can achieve when they come together for a common goal. It was lovely to see so many people learning new skills, building new friendships and having big smiles on their faces.”

The four structures were installed earlier this month and will be on display until early autumn.

The Round and Round programme was first launched in spring 2024 to coincide with mental health awareness week, followed by a second iteration in December 2024 to celebrate the festive season.