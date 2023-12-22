Tesco customers donate over 100 toys to children at Banbury's Horton Hospital
Shoppers at a Banbury Tesco store have donated over 100 toys to children who are spending Christmas at the Horton Hospital.
Staff at the Lockheed Close store handed over the toys to the children after setting up a collection point for customers to donate the gifts.
Team manager Simon Howes was delighted to visit the children's ward and spread the Christmas spirit.
He said: "We want to help as much as we can in the community. The Horton is very special to us all at Tesco, and we want to make everyone's Christmas better, even when they are not feeling it.".