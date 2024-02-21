Temporary lift outage at Banbury Cross Health Centre
We have had an engineer on site and more are due back today, so hopefully at least one lift will be working on 21st February. If not, then we do have a room on the Ground Floor that can be used if you have mobility issues, use a wheelchair or scooter or cannot use stairs for whatever reason.
We will update our Facebook page with the lift status as and when we have any information.
We are sorry for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience. There is only one room on the Ground Floor, so again, your patience is appreciated while we accommodate those patients that may need the Ground Floor for their appointment.