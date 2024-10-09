Temporary closure of Banbury Citizens Advice Office due to urgent lift repairs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Citizens Advice is temporarily having to close its Banbury Cornhill office due to emergency repairs on the passenger lift. As a result, the office will not be open for drop-in advice or scheduled appointments until further notice. Service delivery will continue and you will still be able to access advice during these building works in other Banbury venues.

Alternative Arrangements for Appointments: If you have a scheduled appointment at our Banbury Cornhill office, we will contact you to arrange an alternative meeting location. We are extremely grateful to the many local partners who have offered to accommodate our advisers and clients, thereby helping us to ensure minimal disruption to our services during this time.

Accessing Advice During the Office Closure: If you need advice, you can visit one of our Community Help Information Points (CHIPs) for in-person assistance. You can find CHIP locations and their opening times on the "Access our services" page of our website at www.cawnac.org.uk.

Alternatively, you can call our Adviceline, available Monday to Friday, 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, at 0808 278 7906 for advice. All calls are free from both landlines and mobile phones, and our service is impartial and confidential.

We are still here for you if you need advice

For general advice, you can also visit the national Citizens Advice website at www.citizensadvice.org.uk.

Emergency Food Parcels: If you require an emergency food parcel, please visit banbury.foodbank.org.uk for further information.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused by these necessary building works and thank you for your understanding.

For further updates, please keep an eye on our website.