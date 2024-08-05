Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have appealed for witnesses after an 18-year-old man was stabbed in an assault in People’s Park, Banbury.

At approximately 11.55pm last night (August 4), officers received reports of an assault in People’s Park in the town.

The victim received a single stab wound to his torso and was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Witnesses reported seeing three males surrounding the victim before running off.

An appeal has been launched for witnesses to a stabbing in People's Park

A scene-watch is in place in People’s Park, and is likely to remain for some time. Officers have told neighbours the closure may last two days.

Detective Inspector James Holden-White, based at Banbury police station, said: “We are in the very early stages of this investigation, and there is a police presence in People’s Park, while this investigation continues.

“At this stage, no arrests have been made but there is a scene-watch in place.

“I appreciate incidents such as this cause concern but I would like to reassure the local community that we believe this to be an isolated incident and as such, do not believe there is a wider risk to the public.

Police will be investigating the stabbing and the park will be closed at least for today

“If anybody has any concerns, please don’t hesitate to speak to any of our officers at the scene.

“If you witnessed anything that may assist this investigation, or you have mobile phone, dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area at around the time of the incident, I would ask you to please get in touch with us.

“You can contact us online via our website, or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240373021.

“Alternatively, if you don’t wish to speak directly to the police, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”